[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon So Min Farts in the Middle of Conversation

Korean actress Kang Han-na shared about the time when actress Jeon So Min farted while they were talking.On April 15 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', a guest Kang Han-na told a hilarious story of Jeon So Min farting in the middle of their conversation.Before the cast headed out to carry out a mission, they all stood together and talked to each other.The host Yu Jae Seok said, "So Min, I heard that you farted."This is when Kang Han-na revealed a story, "I was with Jeon So Min in the waiting room changing clothes. While So Min and I were having a conversation, I suddenly heard a loud fart sound. I pretended that I didn't hear anything though."Upon hearing Kang Han-na unexpectedly disclosing the embarrassing incident, Jeon So Min hid her face with her hands and collapsed on the ground.After seeing Jeon So Min looking all embarrassed, Kang Han-na said, "I thought it was cute."All the other cast were seen laughing out loud, while Jeon So Min laughed soullessly.Watch the moment of Kang Han-na telling the funny story below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)