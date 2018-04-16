SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon So Min Farts in the Middle of Conversation
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon So Min Farts in the Middle of Conversation

Korean actress Kang Han-na shared about the time when actress Jeon So Min farted while they were talking.

On April 15 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', a guest Kang Han-na told a hilarious story of Jeon So Min farting in the middle of their conversation.

Before the cast headed out to carry out a mission, they all stood together and talked to each other.Jeon So MinThe host Yu Jae Seok said, "So Min, I heard that you farted."

This is when Kang Han-na revealed a story, "I was with Jeon So Min in the waiting room changing clothes. While So Min and I were having a conversation, I suddenly heard a loud fart sound. I pretended that I didn't hear anything though."Jeon So MinUpon hearing Kang Han-na unexpectedly disclosing the embarrassing incident, Jeon So Min hid her face with her hands and collapsed on the ground.Jeon So MinAfter seeing Jeon So Min looking all embarrassed, Kang Han-na said, "I thought it was cute."

All the other cast were seen laughing out loud, while Jeon So Min laughed soullessly.Jeon So MinWatch the moment of Kang Han-na telling the funny story below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
