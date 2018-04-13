SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: THE BOYZ' Is Back with 'Giddy Up'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: THE BOYZ' Is Back with 'Giddy Up'!

작성 2018.04.13 18:46
K-pop boy group THE BOYZ has returned with the new title track 'Giddy Up'.

On April 8 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', THE BOYZ performed to two different tracks 'Text Me Back' and 'Giddy Up' from the group's latest album 'THE START' released on April 3.THE BOYZFirst, THE BOYZ energetically performed to one of its side tracks from its new album 'Text Me Back'.

'Text Me Back' is a song that describes the feeling of a guy after asking a girl out via a text message.THE BOYZAfter 'Text Me Back', THE BOYZ performed to 'Giddy Up', which is a song full of passion and energy. 

'Giddy Up' shows THE BOYZ' strong will to keep working hard without ever stopping.

Can you feel how nervous the members of THE BOYZ are while waiting for you to text them back? 
 

Listen to THE BOYZ' powerful vocals, and do not forget to pay attention to its passionate dance moves as well!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
