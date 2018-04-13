SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jang Hyun Seung Punches SEUNGRI in the Face?
[SBS Star] Jang Hyun Seung Punches SEUNGRI in the Face?

2018.04.13
An interesting story between K-pop artist Jang Hyun Seung and K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI has been resurfacing recently. 

In 2011, another member of BIGBANG T.O.P told a story on SBS' variety show 'Every Night' (literal translation) when SEUNGRI got punched in the face by Jang Hyun Seung, who used to train with the members of BIGBANG.T.O.PT.O.P began telling the story, "All members of BIGBANG and Jang Hyun Seung used to live together when we were trainees, and we used to regularly go out for Korean barbecue after practice."T.O.PHe continued, "At that time, DAESUNG and Jang Hyun Seung always grilled the meat. Then, one day, the two decided to tell SEUNGRI to grill the meat as well, because SEUNGRI always just sat there and enjoyed his meal while they were busy. So, Jang Hyun Seung asked SEUNGRI to grill the meat, but SEUNGRI told him, 'I'm not good at doing that.' and did not do anything."SEUNGRIT.O.P went on, "We got home after having Korean barbecue that day, but SEUNGRI and Jang Hyun Seung did not come home for some time."

He said, "Later, SEUNGRI came home with his hand on his face, as if he had been punched there. Before we said anything, he told us, 'I'm okay. I think I was wrong. I didn't get punched that many times."

Then, T.O.P revealed that the other members of BIGBANG woke DAESUNG up, and told the three off.SEUNGRIAfter this story went around online again, some controversial comments were made.

Some fans commented, "I totally understand Jang Hyun Seung. It's important to take turns when grilling the meat. It's actually a sensitive issue."

However, the others argued back by saying, "But it is not right to punch him for it. Jang Hyun Seung should have tried talking it through with SEUNGRI."

(Lee Narin, Credit= '89_h' 'seungriseyo' Instagram, 'BIGBANG' Facebook, SBS Every Night)

(SBS Star) 
