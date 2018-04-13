SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Top 7 K-pop Male Artists with the Most Royalty Fees
[SBS Star] The Top 7 K-pop Male Artists with the Most Royalty Fees

A post of an online community unveiled the top 7 K-pop male artists with the most royalty fees from producing and composing songs.

The post first explained the term 'Producing Dols', meaning the talented K-pop artists in producing songs and albums.

With this term, the post also chose seven members of K-pop boy groups who are good at writing lyrics, composing, and producing songs of theirs and other renowned artists as well.

Let's see the top 7 'Producing Dols' below!

1. G-DRAGON from BIGBANGProducing IdolsBIGBANG's G-DRAGON is one of the most representative 'Producing Dols' with his talents in music.

He conducts the general composition of the stage, performance, and concerts of BIGBANG.

2. J-HOPE from BTSProducing IdolsJ-HOPE has recently released his first mixtape with amusing talents in music.

His first mixtape 'Hope World' garnered attention from the public as soon as it was released on March 2 this year.

3. MINO from WINNERProducing IdolsFrom his debut, MINO has boasted his talents in producing songs.

In recent days, he has collaborated with B.I of K-pop group iKON and composed iKON's song 'RUBBER BAND'.

4. B.I from iKONProducing IdolsB.I is the leader of K-pop boy group iKON.

He has participated in writing lyrics and composing songs of iKON's second album 'Return' released on January 25 this year.

The title song 'LOVE SCENARIO' especially garnered incessant love and support from the public and left astonishing records.

5. JINYOUNG from B1A4Producing IdolsJINYOUNG has composed and produced the title and side tracks of most of B1A4's albums.

As the leader and main vocal of the group, he has various talents in music.

6. ZICO from Block BProducing IdolsZICO is one of the most popular rappers and producers in Korea.

Block B's representative songs 'Very Good', 'Her', 'NalinA', and 'NILLILI MAMBO' are all composed and produced by him.

7. HUI from PENTAGONProducing IdolsHUI was chosen as the rising 'Producing Dol' with his talents in music.

He composed K-pop boy group Wanna One's representative songs 'Energetic' and 'NEVER'.

(Credit= 'pentagon.unitedcute' 'wm.b1a4' 'BIGBANG' 'OfficialYGiKON' 'BlockBOfficial' 'bangtan.official' 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook)

(SBS Star)       
