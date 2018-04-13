[SBS Star] VIDEO: What Are Jung Hae In's Day & Night Like?

Korean actor Jung Hae In showed off his irresistible charms during the shooting of his new commercial for a cosmetic brand.On April 12, some photos and a video clip of Jung Hae In on the set of his new commercial have been unveiled.This cosmetics commercial was filmed once during the day and another time at night for two different styles of it.In the day version, he sits right by the window with a broad smile, seeming like he is enjoying the beautiful day.In the night version, he relaxes on a couch and wraps up his day by reading a book with comfortable clothes on.His soft and gentle charms are highlighted in the behind-the-scenes video.Jung Hae In reportedly kept his smile on throughout the shooting even though it went on for long hours.Currently, Jung Hae In is melting the hearts of many fans with his romantic scenes in the romance drama JTBC's 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food', which he stars with actress Son Ye-jin.(Lee Narin, Credit= '듀이트리' YouTube, SBS funE, 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' Official Website)(SBS Star)