SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WINNER is Holding a Special Exhibition for Fans!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] WINNER is Holding a Special Exhibition for Fans!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.13 14:29 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WINNER is Holding a Special Exhibition for Fans!
K-pop boy group WINNER is holding a free exhibition for its fans, following the group's comeback with second full album 'EVERYD4Y'.
WINNEROn April 12, it was announced that WINNER is holding its first exhibition 'EVERYD4Y' at 640 Art Hall in Sinsa-dong, Seoul.
WINNERJust like the concept of WINNER's latest album, the exhibition will be divided into two areas―black and mint.

The album making video clips as well as album descriptions and lyrics will be displayed at the exhibition venue.
WINNEROn top of that, various exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of WINNER will also be displayed. 

Visitors can purchase exhibition merchandises as well, including poster sets, postcard sets, printed photos and exhibition frames.

The exhibition will be open to all fans and visitors for free until April 15.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER Is Ready to Win Music Charts 'EVERYDAY'!

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호