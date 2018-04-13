[SBS Star] WINNER is Holding a Special Exhibition for Fans!

K-pop boy group WINNER is holding a free exhibition for its fans, following the group's comeback with second full album 'EVERYD4Y'.On April 12, it was announced that WINNER is holding its first exhibition 'EVERYD4Y' at 640 Art Hall in Sinsa-dong, Seoul.Just like the concept of WINNER's latest album, the exhibition will be divided into two areas―black and mint.The album making video clips as well as album descriptions and lyrics will be displayed at the exhibition venue.On top of that, various exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of WINNER will also be displayed.Visitors can purchase exhibition merchandises as well, including poster sets, postcard sets, printed photos and exhibition frames.The exhibition will be open to all fans and visitors for free until April 15.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)