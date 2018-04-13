SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEHUN Did Not Reply to EXO Members' Birthday Messages?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SEHUN Did Not Reply to EXO Members' Birthday Messages?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.13 11:29 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SEHUN Did Not Reply to EXO Members Birthday Messages?
K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN revealed that fellow member SEHUN did not reply back to the birthday text messages from EXO Members.
EXO-CBXOn April 12, EXO's sub-unit EXO-CBX greeted fans through its online live broadcast via 'V LIVE'.

During the live show, BAEKHYUN mentioned, "Today is the birthday of EXO's maknae SEHUN."
EXO-CBXHe said, "It's his birthday, so we left text messages in our group chat. However we didn't get any response (from SEHUN)!".
EXO-CBXHowever, BAEKHYUN showed their understanding and explained, "It's probably because SEHUN is so busy filming his drama. I've also filmed a drama before and it's pretty hectic."
EXO-CBXMeanwhile, EXO-CBX (CHEN, BAEKHYUN and XIUMIN) made its comeback with the unit's second mini album 'Blooming Days' on April 10.

SEHUN is currently in the process of filming his upcoming drama 'Dokgo Rewind'.

(Credit= 'EXO' V LIVE, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호