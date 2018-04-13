[SBS Star] SEHUN Did Not Reply to EXO Members' Birthday Messages?

K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN revealed that fellow member SEHUN did not reply back to the birthday text messages from EXO Members.On April 12, EXO's sub-unit EXO-CBX greeted fans through its online live broadcast via 'V LIVE'.During the live show, BAEKHYUN mentioned, "Today is the birthday of EXO's maknae SEHUN."He said, "It's his birthday, so we left text messages in our group chat. However we didn't get any response (from SEHUN)!".However, BAEKHYUN showed their understanding and explained, "It's probably because SEHUN is so busy filming his drama. I've also filmed a drama before and it's pretty hectic."Meanwhile, EXO-CBX (CHEN, BAEKHYUN and XIUMIN) made its comeback with the unit's second mini album 'Blooming Days' on April 10.SEHUN is currently in the process of filming his upcoming drama 'Dokgo Rewind'.(Credit= 'EXO' V LIVE, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)(SBS Star)