[SBS Star] BTS to Launch Its Original Documentary Series 'BURN THE STAGE'

K-pop boy band BTS launches its original documentary series called 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' on YouTube Red.On March 14, it is reported that BTS will release 8 episodes of the group's behind the stage video starting from March 29.'BURN THE STAGE' was filmed during the time when the group held its world tour '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR' last year.By filming every moment of the group for 300 days during the tour, the documentary exposes the back stage of the powerful performance, the sincere confessions made by the members, and the efforts and events that further tied the group together as a team.Since the documentary also unveils the honorable moments of the group at the '2017 Billboard Music Awards' and '2017 American Music Awards', it is expected that the show will enthrall the hearts of BTS' global fans 'ARMY' and the ones who have not been in touch with BTS' songs.From its active accomplishments on social media accounts since 2013, BTS has the record of 10 billion hits of its videos in total.Moreover, BTS has the highest hits of the videos among K-pop artists, and is awarded to be one of the Top 10 artists on YouTube.With its unbelievable records and establishments, BTS is recognized to be the true global artist.The documentary series, consisted of 8 episodes, will release the first and second episodes on March 29 12AM KST through 'BANGTANTV'.The channel will release an episode of the series every week, and the final episode of the series is scheduled to be out on May 10 12AM KST.(Credit= SBS funE, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)