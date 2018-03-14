[SBS Star] Tiffany Surprises Her Fans with 'Remember Me' from 'Coco'

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's Tiffany is gearing up for her career as a solo artist!On March 14, Tiffany has revealed on her social media account that she is currently working on some projects that she wants to share with her fans.Then on Apple Music, Tiffany's official single called 'Remember Me' from Disney's 2017 animated feature 'Coco' has released.Instead of being known as 'Tiffany' of Girls' Generation, her new music comes with a new name 'Tiffany Young'.After her departure from SM Entertainment, Tiffany headed to her home in Los Angeles, California to study acting.Check out Tiffany's version of 'Remember Me' below.(Credit= 'K-SOUND' YouTube, Apple Music, Walt Disney Company Korea)(SBS Star)