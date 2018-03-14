[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Ki-woong Impressed by Park Hae Jin's Coffee Truck

Actor Park Ki-woong expressed sincere gratitude towards actor Park Hae Jin from the interview.On March 13, SBS 'Han Bam' aired an episode in which Park Hae Jin, Oh Yeon Seo, Yoo In Young, and Park Ki-woong were gathered for an inteview of their upcoming film 'Cheese in the Trap'.Park Ki-woong is actively holding various activities as an actor. With his participation in the SBS drama 'Return', Park Ki-woong plays the role named Baek In-ho in the film 'Cheese in the Trap'.Park Ki-woong said, "I have a special affection for the character Baek In-ho from the film. You know, we are having an interview for 'Cheese in the Trap'."With witty comments and laughter, Park Ki-woong lauded Park Hae Jin's warmhearted behavior.He added, "Just a few days ago, Park Hae Jin sent me a coffee truck while I was filming the drama. He is such a sweet guy."The film 'Cheese in the Trap' draws the love story of an attractive yet mysterious guy named Yoo Jung and an ordinary, fascinating, lovely girl named Hong Seol.With the storylines based from its original webtoon series, 'Cheese in the Trap' is getting incessant love and support from the public.The film premieres on March 14.(Credit= 'oopkwoo' Instagram, SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)