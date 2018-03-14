SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG Sends a Love Letter to Its Fans via 'Flower Road'
[SBS Star] BIGBANG Sends a Love Letter to Its Fans via 'Flower Road'

작성 2018.03.14 10:41
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG Sends a Love Letter to Its Fans via Flower Road
K-pop boy group BIGBANG has released its new track 'Flower Road' dedicated to its fans.

On March 13, BIGBANG's special song 'Flower Road' by all five members has finally unveiled.

'Flower Road' is a medium tempo track with lyrics written by the group's members G-DRAGON and T.O.P.BIGBANGThe leader G-DRAGON starts off the song by saying, "It was nice back then. If only I could be with you, even though it sometimes feel lonely and sad."

Then, he moves on and says, "This is not the end of us. I hope we'll meet again when the flowers are blooming."

The lyrics touch the hearts of many fans, because in the song, the members reminisce the time they spent with their fans for the last 12 years since BIGBANG's debut in 2006, and hope to meet again with a smile.
BIGBANGThroughout the song, BIGBANG continues to convey meaningful messages to its fans who the group's members will not see for some time due to the national mandatory duty that they have to serve.

BIGBANG says, "Return to me when you miss me. Please love me again when you are back to me.", "Wait for me at the end of this road full of flowers."

The song is filled with complicated and bittersweet emotions of the members of BIGBANG.BIGBANGThe last song that was released that all five members of BIGBANG participated was back in December 2016 in its album 'MADE', so 'Flower Road' feel even more special to fans.

Immediately after the release, 'Flower Road' rapidly climbed up various music charts and charted no. 1 on major domestic real-time music charts.

Currently, four members of BIGBANG―T.O.P, G-DRAGON, TAEYANG and DAESUNG are serving the national mandatory duty, and SEUNGRI is also planning to enlist in the military after the promotion of his upcoming Chinese movie 'Love Only' and solo album that is expected to be released this year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
