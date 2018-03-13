[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Is Under 'Starry Night'



And the impressive performance of the title track 'Starry Night'!



K-pop girl group MAMAMOO had a comeback stage of its title track 'Starry Night' and side track 'Star Wind Flower Sun' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On March 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', MAMAMOO exposed two tracks from its sixth mini album 'Yellow Flower' released on March 7.The name of MAMAMOO's album 'Yellow Flower' was created with the combination of the color 'yellow' that represents the member Hwa Sa, and 'flower' from one of the meanings of her name.The group intends to release four different kinds of album with distinctive colors starting from the release of 'Yellow Flower'.The title track 'Starry Night' is based on an electro house music, and along the Latin-styled guitar sound, the song is consisted of dynamic musical combinations.The lyrics of the song draw the regretful and sentimental feelings of a girl towards her lover after breakup.MAMAMOO also performed the side track 'Star Wind Flower Sun' which accentuates the powerful singing skill of the group.The yellow outfit for the song further highlights the album's theme with the color yellow.Check out MAMAMOO's stage of 'Star Wind Flower Sun'!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)