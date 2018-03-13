SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Is Under 'Starry Night'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Is Under 'Starry Night'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.13 17:57 조회 재생수4
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Is Under Starry Night
K-pop girl group MAMAMOO had a comeback stage of its title track 'Starry Night' and side track 'Star Wind Flower Sun' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.

On March 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', MAMAMOO exposed two tracks from its sixth mini album 'Yellow Flower' released on March 7.

The name of MAMAMOO's album 'Yellow Flower' was created with the combination of the color 'yellow' that represents the member Hwa Sa, and 'flower' from one of the meanings of her name.

The group intends to release four different kinds of album with distinctive colors starting from the release of 'Yellow Flower'.

The title track 'Starry Night' is based on an electro house music, and along the Latin-styled guitar sound, the song is consisted of dynamic musical combinations.MAMAMOOMAMAMOOMAMAMOOThe lyrics of the song draw the regretful and sentimental feelings of a girl towards her lover after breakup.

MAMAMOO also performed the side track 'Star Wind Flower Sun' which accentuates the powerful singing skill of the group.MAMAMOOMAMAMOOThe yellow outfit for the song further highlights the album's theme with the color yellow.

Check out MAMAMOO's stage of 'Star Wind Flower Sun'!
 

And the impressive performance of the title track 'Starry Night'!
 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)  

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호