[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN's 'BOO-SEOK-SOON' to Release a Song Together in March!

This time, however, SEVENTEEN will be returning with a special unit made of its members SEUNGKWAN, DK and HOSHI instead of all 13 members.
SEUNGKWAN, DK and HOSHI are a group of members which fans often refer to as 'BOO-SEOK-SOON', named after their real names.
Although SEVENTEEN consists of three sub-units, each with a different area of specialization―performance, vocal and hip-hop units, this would be the very first time for the group to officially promote with a unit outside the existing units.
SEVENTEEN's management agency PLEDIS Entertainment stated that 'BOO-SEOK-SOON' will be releasing a song in the middle of March.
Nevertheless, they have not yet made an official announcement regarding whether if 'BOO-SEOK-SOON' will be promoting on music shows.
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seventeennews' Facebook)
(SBS Star)