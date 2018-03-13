[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN's 'BOO-SEOK-SOON' to Release a Song Together in March!

K-pop boy group's SEVENTEEN is making a speedy comeback only about a month after its promotion for 'THANKS' ended in February.This time, however, SEVENTEEN will be returning with a special unit made of its members SEUNGKWAN, DK and HOSHI instead of all 13 members.SEUNGKWAN, DK and HOSHI are a group of members which fans often refer to as 'BOO-SEOK-SOON', named after their real names.Although SEVENTEEN consists of three sub-units, each with a different area of specialization―performance, vocal and hip-hop units, this would be the very first time for the group to officially promote with a unit outside the existing units.SEVENTEEN's management agency PLEDIS Entertainment stated that 'BOO-SEOK-SOON' will be releasing a song in the middle of March.Nevertheless, they have not yet made an official announcement regarding whether if 'BOO-SEOK-SOON' will be promoting on music shows.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seventeennews' Facebook)(SBS Star)