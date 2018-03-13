[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Holds 'RUBBER BAND'on the Stage!

K-pop boy band iKON had a comeback stage of the new song 'RUBBER BAND' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On March 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', iKON performed the new song 'RUBBER BAND' released on March 5.After the release of the group's incessantly popular song 'LOVE SCENARIO' that topped the major charts of Korea for a long time, iKON is back with a trendy romantic song that compares the love of a couple to a rubber band.'RUBBER BAND' is composed and produced by B.I, the leader of iKON, and MINO from K-pop boy band WINNER.Since they are from the same agency and have been in the Mnet's audition program 'WIN', the public is deeply interested in their collaboration for the song.The song 'RUBBER BAND' compares the relationship of a couple about to be broken just like the time when rubber band gets stretched out and cut.The vivid and cute outfits of the group on stage further accentuate iKON's irresistable charms as naughty yet innocent boys.What's the 'RUBBER BAND' of iKON like?(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)