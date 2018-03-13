[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT DREAM Says, "We Screaming 'GO'"!

K-pop boy group NCT has now revealed its third track 'GO' by NCT DREAM!Recently, NCT kicked off its special project of the year 'NCT 2018'.In prior to the release of its album 'NCT 2018 EMPATHY' on March 14, NCT U has unveiled two songs so far 'BOSS' and 'Baby Don't Stop'.On March 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', NCT DREAM powerfully performed to the group's third track of the year, 'GO'.Unlike the group's 'Chewing Gum' and 'We Young' performances in the past, the seven boys let loose to show their rebellious side with 'GO'.Before going on the stage to perform, NCT DREAM had a brief interview with the hosts of 'Inkigayo'―actor Song Kang, DIA's CHAEYEON, and SEVENTEEN's MINGYU.During the interview, Song Kang asked MARK if there was any difference in being the youngest of NCT U while the oldest in NCT DREAM.MARK answered, "When I'm with the members of NCT U, the other members adore me just because I'm the youngest, and when I'm with the members of NCT DREAM, they also adore me simply because I'm the oldest."Upon hearing this, everyone burst into laughter.Meanwhile, NCT is scheduled to hold a grand-scale showcase with its all 18 members on March 14.The showcase will take place at Korea University's Hwajung Gymnasium, Seoul, and is expected to be broadcasted live on V LIVE.Watch NCT DREAM showing off a defiant attitude through its new track 'GO'!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)