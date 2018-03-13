SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT DREAM Says, "We Screaming 'GO'"!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT DREAM Says, "We Screaming 'GO'"!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.13 16:57 조회 재생수7
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT DREAM Says, "We Screaming GO"!
K-pop boy group NCT has now revealed its third track 'GO' by NCT DREAM!

Recently, NCT kicked off its special project of the year 'NCT 2018'.

In prior to the release of its album 'NCT 2018 EMPATHY' on March 14, NCT U has unveiled two songs so far 'BOSS' and 'Baby Don't Stop'.

On March 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', NCT DREAM powerfully performed to the group's third track of the year, 'GO'.

Unlike the group's 'Chewing Gum' and 'We Young' performances in the past, the seven boys let loose to show their rebellious side with 'GO'.

Before going on the stage to perform, NCT DREAM had a brief interview with the hosts of 'Inkigayo'―actor Song Kang, DIA's CHAEYEON, and SEVENTEEN's MINGYU.
 

During the interview, Song Kang asked MARK if there was any difference in being the youngest of NCT U while the oldest in NCT DREAM.

MARK answered, "When I'm with the members of NCT U, the other members adore me just because I'm the youngest, and when I'm with the members of NCT DREAM, they also adore me simply because I'm the oldest."

Upon hearing this, everyone burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, NCT is scheduled to hold a grand-scale showcase with its all 18 members on March 14.

The showcase will take place at Korea University's Hwajung Gymnasium, Seoul, and is expected to be broadcasted live on V LIVE.

▶ [SBS Star] NCT to Hold a Grand-scale Showcase Next Week

Watch NCT DREAM showing off a defiant attitude through its new track 'GO'!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호