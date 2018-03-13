SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Yu Chun Bursts into Tears for His Fans' Love
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Yu Chun Bursts into Tears for His Fans' Love

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.13 10:46 조회 재생수38
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Yu Chun Bursts into Tears for His Fans Love
Park Yu Chun from K-pop boy band JYJ burst into tears during his fan meeting event.

On March 12, the official social media account of JYJ released photos of Park Yu Chun at his fan meeting in Japan.

The two-day fan meeting '2018 Park Yu Chun Fan Meeting & Mini Concert in Japan - 再會 - Remember the Memories' was filled with his fans in Tokyo after the last event in 2015.

Park Yu Chun's schedule in Japan garnered attention not only from the public in Japan but also the one in China.Park Yu ChunOn March 12, the phrase 'Park Yu Chun in Japan' was ranked on the biggest social media account of China, and it shows his fans in Asia were desperate for his comeback.

Meanwhile, Park Yu Chun burst into tears when he met with his Japanese fans after several scandals.Park Yu ChunOn the social meda account of JYJ, the video of Park Yu Chun in tears was released.

From the video, Park Yu Chun mentioned, "It was really glad to see you guys. Thank you so much.", and his concise comment expressed sincere gratitude towards his fans who have waited for him from incessant scandals and controversial behaviors.Park Yu ChunPark Yu Chun's shot for his comeback with the fan meeting catches the eyes of people since there were several critical views toward Park Yu Chun's demeanors in the past.

Yet the responses of his fans suggest that his comeback in Japan starts off with a big success.  

(Credit= 'JYJ' Official LINE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호