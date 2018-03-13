[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki's Comeback with a Historical Drama?

Korean actor Song Joong Ki is in talks for joining a new historical period drama.On March 12, it was reported that Song Joong Ki has been approached to appear in a historical drama called 'Asdal'(tentative title).The drama is a new project by screenwriters Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon, who have written many hit historical dramas including 'The Great Queen Seondeok (2009)', 'Deep Rooted Tree (2011)', and 'Six Flying Dragons (2015)'.In response to the report, Song Joong Ki's management agency Blossom Entertainment stated, "It is true that Song Joong Ki has been given the offer, but nothing has been decided at the moment regarding his next project."If Song Joong Ki joins the project, this will be his first drama comeback since his 2016 mega-hit 'Descendants of the Sun'.'Asdal' will be 100% pre-filmed and set to air some time in 2019.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)