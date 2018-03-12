[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Ilhoon's Successful Debut as a Solo Artist!

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Jung Ilhoon has kicked off his debut as a solo artist.On March 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Jung Ilhoon performed to the title track 'She's gone' of his first mini album 'Big wave' released on March 8.'She's gone' was written and composed by Jung Ilhoon, and the song expresses the complicated emotions an individual goes through when running into an ex-girlfriend.The dry guitar line, beautiful melody, and powerful rock beat reflect the free-spirited personality of Jung Ilhoon extremely well.On this day, Jung Ilhoon came up on the stage wearing a comfortable sweatsuit-like outfit and showed off his groovy dance moves.Even without the members of BTOB, he managed to perfectly fill the stage with his endless charms.Watch Jung Ilhoon's hot stage as a solo artist below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)