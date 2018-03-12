SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Sung Kyu Looks for His 'True Love'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Sung Kyu Looks for His 'True Love'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.12 18:13 조회 재생수8
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Sung Kyu Looks for His True Love
K-pop boy band INFINITE's Kim Sung Kyu performed his title track 'True Love' on SBS 'Inkigayo'.

On March 11, Kim Sung Kyu exposed his marvelous charms as a solo artist on SBS 'Inkigayo' with the song 'True Love'.Kim Sung Kyu'True Love', which is the title track of his new album '10 Stories' released on February 26, is composed by SPACEBOY and Kim Jongwan of NELL.Kim Sung KyuSince Kim Sung Kyu has been a big fan of Kim Jongwan of NELL for a long time, this album fulfills his wish to have a collaboration with the most favorite artist.Kim Sung KyuThe alternative pop-styled song further highlights Kim Sung Kyu's powerful, astonishing singing skills.Kim Sung KyuDespite the fact that it has been around 3 years after Kim Sung Kyu released his solo album, his existence on stage felt like he has been there forever.

Where is Kim Sung Kyu's 'True Love'?
 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호