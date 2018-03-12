SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan's Goodbye Stage with 'The Boots'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan's Goodbye Stage with 'The Boots'

2018.03.12
K-pop girl group gugudan had a final stage with its catchy song 'The Boots'.

On March 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', gugudan showed off its elegant charms wearing the perfect fitted uniform-like outfit.

As it was its goodbye stage with 'The Boots', the member SEJEONG was seen pulling a sad face at the end of the performance.

'The Boots' is the title track of gugudan's second single album 'Act.4 Cait Sith' released on January 19.
gugudanThe album was inspired by the story of 'Puss in Boots' and it primarily exposes the members as cat women with a pair of long boots and hat with a feather on the side.

The strong beat along engaging whistles catch the eye of the viewers and maximize the members' powerful voice.

Watch gugudan's alluring performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)    
