[SBS Star] Time to Say Goodbye to TAEYANG!

The moment of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG heading to his military training base was captured.In the afternoon of March 12, TAEYANG entered the military training base as an active-duty training soldier.TAEYANG was seen wearing a black beanie, mask and dark blue baggy coat with a pair of combat boots on.Although hidden with a beanie on this day, TAEYANG has shaved his hair for the military not too long ago.On March 11, charismatic pictures of TAEYANG with a shaved head were revealed.Previously, his management agency YG Entertainment announced that he would enlist without any official farewell event with fans to avoid an excessive number of fans cluttering.However, many fans still came to the military base to share the moment.They all held up banners that were written with messages such as, "We will be waiting for you, TAEYANG.", "See you next winter!" and so on.At the site, TAEYANG said his final goodbye to his fans.TAEYANG continually waved at them, and some lucky fans even got to shake hands with him.Right before entering the military training base, TAEYANG raised his hand in salute, and bowed to his fans by completely kneeling down on the ground to show a deep respect.It had been recently reported that TAEYANG's wife Min Hyorin was going to accompany him to the military base, but there were no signs of her at the site.At the training base, he will be getting five weeks of intense training before being stationed to a particular military base.TAEYANG is expected to be discharged from the military in December 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)