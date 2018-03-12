[SBS Star] WJSN's Cheng Xiao Exhausted from Intense Schedule

K-pop girl group WJSN's Cheng Xiao disclosed her struggles from unbearable activities.On March 10, Cheng Xiao uploaded a post on her social media account and exposed the group's intense schedules.She said, "I am really tired. I hope they consider us more."With the post, Cheng Xiao also posted a photo in which a kid in heavy rain is loaded with baggage under a big umbrella.Cheng Xiao's post, soon ignited uproar from her fans.One of her fans, for instance, criticized Cheng Xiao's agency for the tightened schedules.He/she said, "WJSN was in the program 'Idol Star Athletics Championships' in October last year."The fan continued, "After that, she was also in the Chinese version of the audition program 'Produce 101' and the special stage for several music awards in Korea held at the end of 2017."That means Cheng Xiao did not have any days off and constantly moved from Korea to China for her work.When WJSN was busy with getting prepared for its comeback of the new album 'Dream your dream' last month, the group was in the speical holiday season of 'Idol Star Athletics Championships', and Cheng Xiao could not bear the schedule.Her fans also commented, "She seemed very tired when the group held a special event for its fans in recent days."They continued, "When she talked, we could clearly tell that she was not feeling well. Let her get some time and rest."Although Cheng Xiao's post on her social media account is currently deleted, her fans are spreading the screenshots of the post online, and the tough schedule of WJSN is getting attention from the public.Meanwhile, WJSN released its new album 'Dream your dream' on February 27 and had a comeback with mesmerizing concept as the students at the School of Wizardry.The title track 'Dreams Come True' draws girls dreaming of a happy ending with optimistic lyrics and fantastical sound, and the group garners attention from the public with exotic concept and outfits of the song.(Credit= 'WJSN_Cheng Xiao' Weibo, 'officialcosmicgirls' Facebook, 'UZZU LIKE' YouTube)(SBS Star)