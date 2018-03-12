SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WJSN's Cheng Xiao Exhausted from Intense Schedule
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] WJSN's Cheng Xiao Exhausted from Intense Schedule

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.12 15:23 조회 재생수11
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WJSNs Cheng Xiao Exhausted from Intense Schedule
K-pop girl group WJSN's Cheng Xiao disclosed her struggles from unbearable activities.

On March 10, Cheng Xiao uploaded a post on her social media account and exposed the group's intense schedules.

She said, "I am really tired. I hope they consider us more."WJSN Cheng XiaoWith the post, Cheng Xiao also posted a photo in which a kid in heavy rain is loaded with baggage under a big umbrella.

Cheng Xiao's post, soon ignited uproar from her fans.

One of her fans, for instance, criticized Cheng Xiao's agency for the tightened schedules.

He/she said, "WJSN was in the program 'Idol Star Athletics Championships' in October last year."

The fan continued, "After that, she was also in the Chinese version of the audition program 'Produce 101' and the special stage for several music awards in Korea held at the end of 2017."
WJSN Cheng XiaoThat means Cheng Xiao did not have any days off and constantly moved from Korea to China for her work.

When WJSN was busy with getting prepared for its comeback of the new album 'Dream your dream' last month, the group was in the speical holiday season of 'Idol Star Athletics Championships', and Cheng Xiao could not bear the schedule.WJSN Cheng XiaoHer fans also commented, "She seemed very tired when the group held a special event for its fans in recent days."

They continued, "When she talked, we could clearly tell that she was not feeling well. Let her get some time and rest."WJSN Cheng XiaoAlthough Cheng Xiao's post on her social media account is currently deleted, her fans are spreading the screenshots of the post online, and the tough schedule of WJSN is getting attention from the public.

Meanwhile, WJSN released its new album 'Dream your dream' on February 27 and had a comeback with mesmerizing concept as the students at the School of Wizardry.

The title track 'Dreams Come True' draws girls dreaming of a happy ending with optimistic lyrics and fantastical sound, and the group garners attention from the public with exotic concept and outfits of the song.

(Credit= 'WJSN_Cheng Xiao' Weibo, 'officialcosmicgirls' Facebook, 'UZZU LIKE' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호