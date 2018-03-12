[SBS Star] The NYT Magazine Features IU's 'Palette'

Korean singer-songwriter IU has received an international recognition for her recent track 'Palette'.On March 8, The New York Times Magazine named IU's 'Palette' as 9th on the '25 Songs That Tell Us Where Music Is Going' list.IU was featured along with other musicians―including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Bruno Mars, and more.The magazine referred IU's 'Palette' as "a declaration of womanhood, K-pop-style", and "emotional salve that allows one to project herself inside her aspirations of maturity."The editor, Lindsey Weber, also compared IU's 'Palette' to Britney Spears' 'I'm Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman', in a sense how the song tells a story of a girl going through the ritual of defining her womanhood.She also highlighted IU's potential as a singer-songwriter by commenting, "her proficiency of introspection is compelling because she's almost able to slowly crack away at the genre's(K-pop) clichés", through her honest style of music and lyrics.You can listen to IU's 'Palette' below.(Credit= 'The New York Times Magazine' Official Website, '1theK' YouTube)(SBS Star)