[SBS Star] BTS Receives Olympic Medalist Shibutani Siblings' Customized Hats!

K-pop boy group BTS received the Olympic Ice Dance athlete siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani's customized BTS hats.Back on February 16, Alex Shibutani shared a photo on his personal social media account.In the photo, Shibutani siblings hold up customized hats with BTS members' names along with the official logo for the Olympic Team U.S.A.Alex Shibutani expressed that the two were a fan of BTS, and wanted to send the customized hats to the members of BTS.He asked BTS' fans for help, and many of BTS' fans gave them ideas.However, the whereabouts of the hats remained unknown until recently.About three weeks later, on March 10, fans were able to find out that the hats were successfully received by the members of BTS, as the members JIN and V posted pictures of themselves with the hat on BTS' official social media account.With the photos, they wrote a thank you message to the siblings for the special gift.Not long after the two members of BTS posted the photos, Alex Shibutani replied to their photos with a simple caption that said, "You're welcome!" on his social media account.Shibutani siblings won the bronze medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, and they became the first Asian-American ice dancing duo to become Olympic medalists.They also became one of the lucky fans who managed to pass on the one and only gift to their favorite stars as well as to have matching hats.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'AlexShibutani' Twitter)(SBS Star)