SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Receives Olympic Medalist Shibutani Siblings' Customized Hats!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Receives Olympic Medalist Shibutani Siblings' Customized Hats!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.12 14:29 수정 2018.03.12 14:46 조회 재생수10
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Receives Olympic Medalist Shibutani Siblings Customized Hats!
K-pop boy group BTS received the Olympic Ice Dance athlete siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani's customized BTS hats.

Back on February 16, Alex Shibutani shared a photo on his personal social media account.

In the photo, Shibutani siblings hold up customized hats with BTS members' names along with the official logo for the Olympic Team U.S.A.
BTS & Shibutani siblingsAlex Shibutani expressed that the two were a fan of BTS, and wanted to send the customized hats to the members of BTS.

He asked BTS' fans for help, and many of BTS' fans gave them ideas.

▶ [SBS Star] Olympic Medalist Shibutani Siblings Demonstrate Their Love for BTS!
BTS & Shibutani siblingsHowever, the whereabouts of the hats remained unknown until recently.

About three weeks later, on March 10, fans were able to find out that the hats were successfully received by the members of BTS, as the members JIN and V posted pictures of themselves with the hat on BTS' official social media account.

With the photos, they wrote a thank you message to the siblings for the special gift.BTS & Shibutani siblingsBTS & Shibutani siblingsNot long after the two members of BTS posted the photos, Alex Shibutani replied to their photos with a simple caption that said, "You're welcome!" on his social media account.BTS & Shibutani siblingsBTS & Shibutani siblingsShibutani siblings won the bronze medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, and they became the first Asian-American ice dancing duo to become Olympic medalists.

They also became one of the lucky fans who managed to pass on the one and only gift to their favorite stars as well as to have matching hats.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'AlexShibutani' Twitter)  

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호