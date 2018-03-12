SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Min Hyorin and YG Respond to TAEYANG's Enlistment with Photos
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Min Hyorin and YG Respond to TAEYANG's Enlistment with Photos

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.12 14:27 조회 재생수545
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Min Hyorin and YG Respond to TAEYANGs Enlistment with Photos
Actress Min Hyorin and Yang Hyun Suk, the head of YG Entertainment, responded to the enlistment of K-pop boy band BIGBANG's TAEYANG.

On March 11, Min Hyorin was the first one to post photos on her social media account.

With two released photos of her glare and side face, Min Hyorin boasted her marvelous beauty after marriage. Min Hyorin, YGMin Hyorin, YGBecause the photos were posted without any comments on the day right before TAEYANG's enlistment, people assume the photos mean to signify her state of mind for her husband's upcoming enlistment.  

On March 12, Yang Hyun Suk also uploaded photos of TAEYANG on his social media account.

In the photos, TAEYANG had a newly shaved head with chic posture, and he brightly smiled towards the camera.Min Hyorin, YGMin Hyorin, YGYang Hyun Suk, who was also sitting next to TAEYANG in the photo, left comments saying, "I love you, Youngbae (TAEYANG's real name). Please come back safely!" that showed his incessant love of TAEYANG.

TAEYANG enters the military training base as an active-duty training soldier in Gangwon-do on March 12.

At the training base, TAEYANG gets five weeks of intense training and assigned to the division in the army.

The enlistment marks TAEYANG the third member of BIGBANG to serve the mandatory military duty following T.O.P and G-DRAGON, and he is expected to be discharged from the military duty in December 2019.

▶ [SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON's Happy Life in the Military Reveals!

▶ [SBS Star] BIGBANG's T.O.P Makes Ceramics for Kids!

Although most of the members are in the army, YG Entertainment announced that BIGBANG is scheduled to release a new song on March 13 as a gift for its fans, and the release of the new song marks the official comeback of the group since its last album 'MADE' in 2016.

▶ [SBS Star] BIGBANG's Veiled Song is Released Next Week!

(Credit= 'fromyg' 'hyorin_min' Instagram)     

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호