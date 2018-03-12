SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON's Happy Life in the Military Reveals!
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON's Happy Life in the Military Reveals!

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON's life in the military base has been unveiled.

Recently, photos of G-DRAGON's military life have been released throughout online.

The first photo was of G-DRAGON smiling in a group photo with other soldiers beside him.

In the photo, he looks happy, and even makes the 'finger heart' sign with his fingers.
G-DRAGONThe other photos were pictures taken by a fellow soldier's sibling who received a special message and autograph from G-DRAGON.

This lucky fan received a parcel from her older brother who happened to be in the same military base as G-DRAGON.

On the box of the parcel, G-DRAGON wrote a sweet message to the soldier's parents, "No. 121 soldier is doing very well here. Don't worry about your son! It won't be long until you get to meet your son! Happy New Year! Please stay healthy! -GD-"

Below G-DRAGON's message, the soldier wrote with an arrow pointing at G-DRAGON's message, "This was written by G-DRAGON."
G-DRAGONInside the parcel, there was also G-DRAGON's autograph on a piece of paper.G-DRAGONThe fan shared these pictures on her social media account with the caption, "I'm so happy that I received the autograph from G-DRAGON due to my older brother being in the same military base as him!".
G-DRAGONUpon seeing multiple pictures that showed how G-DRAGON was doing in the army, fans felt relieved, as he seemed to get along with the other soldiers and have adapted well to the military life.

G-DRAGON enlisted in the 'White Skull' division in Gangwon-do on February 27, and is expected to be discharged from the military in November 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)    
