SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] A Korean-Chinese Couple Joo Jin Mo and Zhang Li's Breakup
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] A Korean-Chinese Couple Joo Jin Mo and Zhang Li's Breakup

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.12 11:35 조회 재생수9
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] A Korean-Chinese Couple Joo Jin Mo and Zhang Lis Breakup
A renowned Korean-Chinese couple, actor Joo Jin Mo and actress Zhang Li have announced their breakup.

On March 12, Joo Jin Mo's management agency, H. Brothers officially reported the couple's breakup.

A staff from the agency said, "It is true that the two are not in a relationship anymore. Due to their busy schedules and the long distance from one to the other, it was not easy for them to stay together."

The staff continued, "Even though they are no longer in a relationship, they are still friends. Please support Joo Jin Mo and Zhang Li with love."

Joo Jin Mo and Zhang Li met during the shooting of the Chinese drama 'Honey, I'm sorry' in 2015, and confirmed their relationship in February 2017 after several speculations and rumors of the relationship.

When their relationship was publicized, the two no longer hid their feelings toward each other and actively exposed their time as a couple.

On the social media account of Joo Jin Mo, for instance, he uploaded a photo of himself and Zhang Li in response to the photos Zhang Li and he were spotted by Chinese entertainment media outlets.Joo Jin Mo and Zhang LiJoo Jin Mo and Zhang LiWith comments saying, "Thank you so much for your support! I will protect her! This is the one that we took together", Joo Jin Mo was active and open to disclose his relationship with Zhang Li.

In the released photo, the two were also smiling with naughty faces in snow, and it marked their tied relationship.Joo Jin Mo and Zhang LiSince the two were one of the most popular Korean-Chinese couples, their fans are saddened to hear the news that they are no longer in a relationship.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'iqiyi.com', 'Zhangliblog' 'Joo Jin Mo' Weibo)
 
(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호