[SBS Star] A Korean-Chinese Couple Joo Jin Mo and Zhang Li's Breakup

A renowned Korean-Chinese couple, actor Joo Jin Mo and actress Zhang Li have announced their breakup.On March 12, Joo Jin Mo's management agency, H. Brothers officially reported the couple's breakup.A staff from the agency said, "It is true that the two are not in a relationship anymore. Due to their busy schedules and the long distance from one to the other, it was not easy for them to stay together."The staff continued, "Even though they are no longer in a relationship, they are still friends. Please support Joo Jin Mo and Zhang Li with love."Joo Jin Mo and Zhang Li met during the shooting of the Chinese drama 'Honey, I'm sorry' in 2015, and confirmed their relationship in February 2017 after several speculations and rumors of the relationship.When their relationship was publicized, the two no longer hid their feelings toward each other and actively exposed their time as a couple.On the social media account of Joo Jin Mo, for instance, he uploaded a photo of himself and Zhang Li in response to the photos Zhang Li and he were spotted by Chinese entertainment media outlets.With comments saying, "Thank you so much for your support! I will protect her! This is the one that we took together", Joo Jin Mo was active and open to disclose his relationship with Zhang Li.In the released photo, the two were also smiling with naughty faces in snow, and it marked their tied relationship.Since the two were one of the most popular Korean-Chinese couples, their fans are saddened to hear the news that they are no longer in a relationship.(Credit= SBS funE, 'iqiyi.com', 'Zhangliblog' 'Joo Jin Mo' Weibo)(SBS Star)