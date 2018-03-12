[SBS Star] TAEYANG's Photos with a New Look Unveil Before His Enlistment

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG's recent pictures of him with a shaved head were unveiled ahead of his military enlistment on March 12.On March 11, a popular magazine 'ELLE KOREA' posted four different pictures of TAEYANG with his new style of appearance.The pictures were from his pictorial for the magazine's April issue.In the pictures, TAEYANG's hair is fully shaven, and he has eyebrow slits on his left eyebrow, giving a very strong impression.He looks soft yet charismatic with his new look.TAEYANG is scheduled to enter the military training base as an active-duty training soldier in Gangwon-do on March 12.At the training base, he will be getting five weeks of intense training before being stationed to a particular military base.Currently, a fellow member T.O.P is serving his alternative military service as a public service worker, and the group's leader G-DRAGON has enlisted in the army on February 27.This makes TAEYANG the third member of BIGBANG to serve the mandatory duty.On March 13, right after TAEYANG's enlistment, another member DAESUNG will be enlisting in the military.Recently, TAEYANG's management agency YG Entertainment announced that TAEYANG will enlist in the military without any official farewell event with fans to avoid an excessive number of fans cluttering.It has been said that TAEYANG's wife Min Hyorin will be accompanying him to the military base.TAEYANG is expected to be discharged from the military in December 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ellekorea' Instagram)(SBS Star)