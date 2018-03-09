[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Reveals His Past Struggles Before Debut on Screen

Korean actor Cho Jung Seok revealed the struggles that he had before he debuted on screen.On March 8 episode of tvN's variety show 'Life Bar', he carefully disclosed a story when his family experienced an extreme financial difficulty.During the talk, Cho Jung Seok said that he had to become the breadwinner of the family at an early age.He explained, "Our family lived in a tiny house together, so I had to share a room with my mom. I took various jobs to earn money and even worked at a construction site."When Cho Jung Seok worked as a stage actor before debuting on screen in 2012 with the movie 'Architecture 101', he mentioned there were days when he spent crying and drinking alcohol.The actor said, "I owed a lot of money, but couldn't pay back on time. Some creditors would come to the theater that I was performing."Cho Jung Seok revealed that he was able to ease the financial difficulty with the help of his good friend actor Oh Man Seok, who lent him money to pay off his debt.He also thanked actor Jeong Sang Hun for being there for him when he was going through a tough period.Meanwhile, Cho Jung Seok has returned as a stage actor in seven years on a play 'Amadeus', taking the role of the main character 'Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart'.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Life Bar)(SBS Star)