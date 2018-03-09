SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Reveals His Past Struggles Before Debut on Screen
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Reveals His Past Struggles Before Debut on Screen

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.09 17:52 조회 재생수109
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Reveals His Past Struggles Before Debut on Screen
Korean actor Cho Jung Seok revealed the struggles that he had before he debuted on screen.

On March 8 episode of tvN's variety show 'Life Bar', he carefully disclosed a story when his family experienced an extreme financial difficulty.Cho Jung SeokDuring the talk, Cho Jung Seok said that he had to become the breadwinner of the family at an early age.

He explained, "Our family lived in a tiny house together, so I had to share a room with my mom. I took various jobs to earn money and even worked at a construction site."Cho Jung SeokWhen Cho Jung Seok worked as a stage actor before debuting on screen in 2012 with the movie 'Architecture 101', he mentioned there were days when he spent crying and drinking alcohol.

The actor said, "I owed a lot of money, but couldn't pay back on time. Some creditors would come to the theater that I was performing."

Cho Jung Seok revealed that he was able to ease the financial difficulty with the help of his good friend actor Oh Man Seok, who lent him money to pay off his debt.

He also thanked actor Jeong Sang Hun for being there for him when he was going through a tough period.  Cho Jung SeokMeanwhile, Cho Jung Seok has returned as a stage actor in seven years on a play 'Amadeus', taking the role of the main character 'Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Life Bar)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호