[SBS Star] VIXX N Gets Frustrated by His Obsessive Fans

K-pop boy group VIXX's leader N opened up his honest feelings regarding his obsessive fans.On February 14, N wrote on his social media account in frustration, "I am writing this after spending hours thinking whether if I should. I am fully aware that my job entails revealing myself to the public, whether if I want it or not. However, please do not follow me even to the hospital like today and the day before."He continued, "Before I am a celebrity, I am a son, who is just trying to fulfill the duties as one. I sincerely ask you not to do so. Please."According to fans of VIXX, N visited his ill mother at a hospital with other family members, and some of N's obsessive fans went after N to the hospital.They even shared the location of the hospital with other fans, causing fans to clutter around the surrounding area.VIXX's fans have strongly expressed agreement to N by saying that obsessive fans are not true fans, and they must stop taking those actions immediately.Meanwhile, VIXX N was recently invited to an exclusive dinner hosted by the President of International Olympic Committee (IOC) with a fellow member HONGBIN.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'CHA_NNNNN' Twitter, 'RealVIXX' Facebook)(SBS Star)