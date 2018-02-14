[SBS Star] VIXX N Gets Frustrated by His Obsessive Fans

On February 14, N wrote on his social media account in frustration, "I am writing this after spending hours thinking whether if I should. I am fully aware that my job entails revealing myself to the public, whether if I want it or not. However, please do not follow me even to the hospital like today and the day before."
He continued, "Before I am a celebrity, I am a son, who is just trying to fulfill the duties as one. I sincerely ask you not to do so. Please."
According to fans of VIXX, N visited his ill mother at a hospital with other family members, and some of N's obsessive fans went after N to the hospital.
They even shared the location of the hospital with other fans, causing fans to clutter around the surrounding area.
VIXX's fans have strongly expressed agreement to N by saying that obsessive fans are not true fans, and they must stop taking those actions immediately.
Meanwhile, VIXX N was recently invited to an exclusive dinner hosted by the President of International Olympic Committee (IOC) with a fellow member HONGBIN.
▶ [SBS Star] VIXX N and HONGBIN Get Invited to IOC President's Dinner
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'CHA_NNNNN' Twitter, 'RealVIXX' Facebook)
(SBS Star)