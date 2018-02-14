[SBS Star] 1995: The Year of Mesmerizing K-pop Artists!

K-pop celebrities with remarkably fascinating charms have one thing in common. They are all born in 1995!
Although some may believe that it is just a coincidence, there are various brilliant K-pop celebrities with incomparably excellent talents and attractiveness.
Yes, it is hard to say that all people born in 1995 are perfect, but for these celebrities, known as the '95 Line' cannot make people admit the fact that they are special.
Who are they? Here's the list of the K-pop celebrities born in 1995.
1. Yook Sungjae from BTOB
2. Ong Seong Wu from Wanna One
3. V, JIMIN from BTS
4. BOBBY from iKON
5. MINHYUN, REN, JR, BAEKHO from NU'EST
6.NAYEON from TWICE
7.JISOO from BLACKPINK
8.Whee In, Hwa Sa from MAMAMOO
9.Sowon from GFRIEND
