[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN Reveals Struggles As a 13-member Group

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN revealed some struggles as a group consisting of 13 members.On February 13, SBS POWER FM 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time' aired an episode in which six members of SEVENTEEN―S.COUPS, MINGYU, HOSHI, WOOZI, THE 8, and SEUNGKWAN joined the talk.During the show, the host Choi Hwa-jeong asked the six members if it is hard for them to do everything together as there are 13 members in the group.WOOZI answered, "It was hard in the beginning, but our agency takes care of the matter very well now. So, it's all good."S.COUPS continued, "When we first debuted, we had such a hectic schedule that we always had to order the same menu when we went to a restaurant."The members added that they no longer have to order the same menu, although they still need to go to the same restaurant.As for traveling for promotion, SEUNGKWAN revealed new information, "We divide ourselves into three different vans when we go to places. Since yesterday, actually." implying that they had been going on two vans in the past.As the talk went on, a listener asked how the six members were chosen to be guests on SBS POWER FM 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time'.The members burst into laughter when the host Choi Hwa-jeong jokingly said, "Was it in the order of who woke up first?"SEUNGKWAN explained, "We were selected as we were seen as an appropriately-mixed combination. Within us, there is a person who can give a detailed explanation of SEVENTEEN's new track, who is good at talking, who is not from Korea, and so on. We all give off different kind of energy."On this day, the host Choi Hwa-jeong ended her radio show after saying, "It was my first time meeting members of SEVENTEEN. I honestly had a lovely time. These guys are full of charms, and they are so funny. I'm sure all of our listeners agree with me."On February 5, SEVENTEEN returned with a sentimental future bass track 'THANKS'―the title track of its special album 'DIRECTOR'S CUT', and the group is currently busy promoting for its new album.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', 'pledis_17' Twitter, 'pledis-17' Official Fan Cafe)(SBS Star)