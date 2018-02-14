SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Gets Hurt by Malicious Comments
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Gets Hurt by Malicious Comments

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.14 13:28 조회 재생수15
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Gets Hurt by Malicious Comments
Actor Gang Dong Won confessed the times when he got hurt by the malicious comments online.

On February 12, Gang Dong Won had an interview at cafe, and he talked about the accounts of malicious comments with honesty.Gang Dong WonGang Dong Won said there was a comment saying "Go die.", and he was emotionally tormented by it.

However, Gang Dong Won soon illustrated generosity towards pernicious comments and people who are active in cyberbullying.Gang Dong WonHe said, "How hurt you should be to comment such thing. As an actor, I think it's my duty to cure them if there's a way to do so."

When he was asked whether he reads all the comments online, he answered yes.Gang Dong WonGang Dong Won continued, "I don't think I can ignore the opinions of them. Although those are malicious comments, they are also one of the opinions people have."

He added, "I don't want to react to every single awful comment. Although I do get offended, I think I should work harder and persuade them because we are all people of Korea."Gang Dong WonMeanwhile, Gang Dong Won is back on screen with the film 'Golden Slumber' (2017), released from February 14.

'Golden Slumber' draws a story in which a man is cornered as the suspect for the assassination of the presidential candidate at Gwanghwamun, Seoul.

(Credit= SBS funE, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호