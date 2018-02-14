[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Gets Hurt by Malicious Comments

Actor Gang Dong Won confessed the times when he got hurt by the malicious comments online.On February 12, Gang Dong Won had an interview at cafe, and he talked about the accounts of malicious comments with honesty.Gang Dong Won said there was a comment saying "Go die.", and he was emotionally tormented by it.However, Gang Dong Won soon illustrated generosity towards pernicious comments and people who are active in cyberbullying.He said, "How hurt you should be to comment such thing. As an actor, I think it's my duty to cure them if there's a way to do so."When he was asked whether he reads all the comments online, he answered yes.Gang Dong Won continued, "I don't think I can ignore the opinions of them. Although those are malicious comments, they are also one of the opinions people have."He added, "I don't want to react to every single awful comment. Although I do get offended, I think I should work harder and persuade them because we are all people of Korea."Meanwhile, Gang Dong Won is back on screen with the film 'Golden Slumber' (2017), released from February 14.'Golden Slumber' draws a story in which a man is cornered as the suspect for the assassination of the presidential candidate at Gwanghwamun, Seoul.(Credit= SBS funE, Online Community)(SBS Star)