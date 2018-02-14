SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NCT JAEHYUN Spotted with Red Ears During Outdoor Performance
[SBS Star] NCT JAEHYUN Spotted with Red Ears During Outdoor Performance

K-pop boy group NCT 127's member JAEHYUN breaks fans' heart by performing in the freezing cold with his ears red.

On February 12, NCT 127 went on an outdoor stage located in PyeongChang, to perform in order to congratulate medalists of '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics'.

NCT 127
The lowest temperature recorded in PyeongChang on this day was -14 degrees Celsius.

Despite the cold weather, the group entertained the audience with its energetic performance.

During the performance, fans spotted the members shivering and JAEHYUN's ears turning red as the time went by.

NCT 127
The audience could not help but to feel bad for the group's members having to perform in the cold weather.

NCT 127 fans especially worried as JAEHYUN's ears appeared slightly frostbitten.

NCT 127
In consequence of NCT 127's case, many have been voicing their opinions hoping for an improvement on how K-pop artists are managed on an outdoor stage in the cold.

Meanwhile, JAEHYUN is preparing himself for a comeback as a member of a unit group of NCT―NCT U in March, as a part of NCT's special project 'NCT 2018'.

At midnight on February 19, NCT U's new music video of its new track 'BOSS' is scheduled to be released in prior to its official release in March.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'olympiko' 'NCTsmtown' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)       
