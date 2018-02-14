[SBS Star] Who Would You Like to Give Chocolates to on Valentine's Day?

Celebrating this year's Valentine's Day, a survey was conducted asking Korean students which celebrity they would like to give chocolates to.From January 19 to February 12, a total of 522 Korean girls have participated in the online survey to pick the star they want to give chocolates.Actor Park Bo Gum topped the chart with a total of 154 votes (30%), while boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel placed the second with 138 votes (27%).Following Park Bo Gum and Kang Daniel, BTS' V, actor Gong Yoo and Lee Seung Gi placed the third, fourth and fifth with 96 (10%), 54 (8%) and 42 (6%) votes respectively.Debuted in 2011, Park Bo Gum has been receiving much love and support from fans throughout Asia, after his mega-hit projects including 'Moonlight Drawn by Clouds', 'Reply 1988' and many more.Who's your choice?(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)