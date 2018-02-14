SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JUN.K from 2PM Involved in Drunk Driving
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] JUN.K from 2PM Involved in Drunk Driving

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.14 13:26 조회 재생수74
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JUN.K from 2PM Involved in Drunk Driving
JUN.K from K-pop boy band 2PM was caught from DUI.

In the early morning of February 10, JUN.K was caught while he was driving by himself. At that time, the rate of blood alcohol concentration was 0.074%, which goes beyond the limit and even leads to suspend the driving license.

As the incident was publicized on February 13, his agency, JYP Entertainment, officially delivered a message.JUN.KJYP Entertainment said, "We sincerely apology for the JUN.K's incident. He is having self-reflections, and deeply regrets for what he has done."

It continued, "We will cancel all the planned activities except the ones that involve the contract with the companies overseas."JUN.KJYP Entertainment also responded, "Our agency has enacted a policy to provide chauffeur service for our artists since 2014 to prevent drink-driving."

It added, "Despite the fact that we have done everything we could, JUN.K's incident makes us to think of another alternatives."

JUN.K also commented about his incident on the official website of 2PM.JUN.KHe said, "Although I am aware of the weight of the crime, I have committed the behavior, and I am really regretful for what I have done. I sincerely apologize for our members and fans, who have endlessly supported me."

This incident is especially disappointing since JUN.K intends to join the national military service and go through all the requisite training.

To join the official training, JUN.K has even gone through a surgery to get rid of metal pin in his body.2PMMoreover, his group 2PM planned to perform at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics' Headliner Show on February 19, including its member TAECYEON, currently serving the mandatory duties in the military.

Although the intended performance marks the first time for all members to officially gather together since TAECYEON's enlistment in the military last September, JUN.K's incident changes the plans.

In the end, the agency once again expressed genuine regrets and apologies toward the event.

(Credit= SBS funE, '2PM' Official Website)

(SBS Star)        
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호