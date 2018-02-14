[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Woo's Ready for the Army!

Actor Lee Hyun Woo is getting ready to enter the national military in few days.On February 13, Lee Hyun Woo uploaded photos on his social media account that showed his preparation for the mandatory military service in Korea.From the released photo, Lee Hyun Woo cut his hair and commented "A buzz cut".He is glaring at the camera with slight smile, and with short hair, his features are highlighted.Another photo shows the letters made by his cut hair.In Korean, it is written as "Come back safely", which indicates his leave for the army.Lee Hyun Woo plans to join the recruit training center of the advance army on February 19.He informed his fans about his plans for the military during the fan meeting.Lee Hyun Woo said, "I will improve myself more and give you guys good power, so please look forward to it. I will be back as a better person."Along with his abrupt announcement of the enlistment, Lee Hyun Woo also released a digital single '26' on February 7 for his fans. He participated in composing and writing lyrics for the song.(Credit= SBS funE, 'contenty_official' 'hihyunwoo' Instagram)(SBS Star)