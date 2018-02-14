SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Woo's Ready for the Army!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Woo's Ready for the Army!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.14 10:40 조회 재생수4
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Woos Ready for the Army!
Actor Lee Hyun Woo is getting ready to enter the national military in few days.

On February 13, Lee Hyun Woo uploaded photos on his social media account that showed his preparation for the mandatory military service in Korea.Lee Hyun WooFrom the released photo, Lee Hyun Woo cut his hair and commented "A buzz cut".

He is glaring at the camera with slight smile, and with short hair, his features are highlighted.Lee Hyun WooAnother photo shows the letters made by his cut hair.

In Korean, it is written as "Come back safely", which indicates his leave for the army.

Lee Hyun Woo plans to join the recruit training center of the advance army on February 19.Lee Hyun WooHe informed his fans about his plans for the military during the fan meeting.

Lee Hyun Woo said, "I will improve myself more and give you guys good power, so please look forward to it. I will be back as a better person."Lee Hyun WooAlong with his abrupt announcement of the enlistment, Lee Hyun Woo also released a digital single '26' on February 7 for his fans. He participated in composing and writing lyrics for the song.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'contenty_official' 'hihyunwoo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호