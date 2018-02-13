[SBS Star] Roy Kim's New Track Tops All Major Domestic Music Charts

K-pop artist Roy Kim's new track 'Only Then' is sweeping all major domestic music charts.On February 13, 'Only Then' has been seen staying on the top of music charts on five different major music charts including Melon, Bugs, Mnet, Naver Music, and Soribada.The singer's new track was released on February 12 at 6PM KST.As 'Only Then' has outrun songs that were ranked first place for a lengthy period, such as iKON's 'LOVE SCENARIO', it is expected to stay on the top of the chart for long.After hitting first on music charts, Roy Kim gave a reason why he released 'Only Then', "I'm really glad that my first song of the year is receiving so much love and support. Even though I have been busy with school, I decided to release 'Only Then', because I wanted everyone to listen to it."He added, "This song took the longest to make. It almost took me a year to produce this song. That is why I feel like this song is more meaningful to me. I'm especially thankful to my fans, RoyRose. I will keep working hard to produce better music."'Only Then' was composed and written by Roy Kim himself, and in the lyrics, he tells his lover to continue loving each other more without breaking up.Watch the music video of 'Only Then' below.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'OfficialRoyKim' Facebook, SBS funE, 'CJENMMUSIC Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)