SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Roy Kim's New Track Tops All Major Domestic Music Charts
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Roy Kim's New Track Tops All Major Domestic Music Charts

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.13 17:21 수정 2018.02.13 17:31 조회 재생수47
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Roy Kims New Track Tops All Major Domestic Music Charts
K-pop artist Roy Kim's new track 'Only Then' is sweeping all major domestic music charts.

On February 13, 'Only Then' has been seen staying on the top of music charts on five different major music charts including Melon, Bugs, Mnet, Naver Music, and Soribada.

The singer's new track was released on February 12 at 6PM KST.

As 'Only Then' has outrun songs that were ranked first place for a lengthy period, such as iKON's 'LOVE SCENARIO', it is expected to stay on the top of the chart for long.

Roy Kim
After hitting first on music charts, Roy Kim gave a reason why he released 'Only Then', "I'm really glad that my first song of the year is receiving so much love and support. Even though I have been busy with school, I decided to release 'Only Then', because I wanted everyone to listen to it."

Roy Kim
He added, "This song took the longest to make. It almost took me a year to produce this song. That is why I feel like this song is more meaningful to me. I'm especially thankful to my fans, RoyRose. I will keep working hard to produce better music."

Roy Kim
'Only Then' was composed and written by Roy Kim himself, and in the lyrics, he tells his lover to continue loving each other more without breaking up.

Watch the music video of 'Only Then' below.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'OfficialRoyKim' Facebook, SBS funE, 'CJENMMUSIC Official' YouTube)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호