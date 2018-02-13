[SBS Star] Three New MCs Selected for SBS 'Inkigayo'!

SBS 'Inkigayo' just announced three newly-elected MCs for the show.On February 13, SBS introduced the three new hosts of the program. The hosts will be MINGYU from boy band SEVENTEEN, CHAEYEON from girl group DIA, and actor Song Kang.The producer of the show said, "There were numerous actors and artists as candidates for the positions, but I felt that the combination of the three would be brand-new."He continued, "For MINGYU, he is so friendly and creates bright atmosphere. For CHAEYEON, she's such an attractive girl who actively works in various fields such as singing, acting, and commercials."The producer added, "For Song Kang, he has a good voice and hidden talents behind, so I find an infinite possibility of him. I am very excited for them to stand on stage and create the new setting."For MINGYU and CHAEYEON, they have encountered each other and the producer from the SBS variety program 'Master Key', which aired from October 2017 to January 2018.So for the two, it would not be too hard for them to get along and lead the show.Song Kang was especially remarkable from the tvN drama 'The Liar and His Lover', and the MBC drama 'Man Who Sets the Table' in 2017.With his neat appearance and style, he is an emerging actor with rapidly growing popularity.Three MCs are getting ready for the special stage on their first day as hosts. They will officially be in the show from February 18.SBS 'Inkigayo' is aired at 12:10PM KST on every Sunday.(Credit= 'NAMOOACTORS' 'SEVENTEEN' Official Website, 'seventeennews' Facebook, 'j_chaeyeoni' Instagram, SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)