[SBS Star] Lee Hyori's Hilarious Face Swap with Her Husband!
[SBS Star] Lee Hyori's Hilarious Face Swap with Her Husband!

2018.02.13
Korean celebrity couple Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon made the viewers of 'Hyori's Home Stay 2' burst into laughter.

On February 9 episode of 'Hyori's Home Stay 2', Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon were seen looking at pictures of guests at Hyori's bed and breakfast.

Then, the new part-timer, Girl's Generation's member Yoona offered to take pictures of the couple.

The couple smiled widely without knowing that Yoona was taking pictures of them with a face swap mobile application.

As soon as Yoona saw the picture she had taken of them, she could not stop laughing.

Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon
The couple looked at Yoona with curious eyes, wondering why she was laughing.

After checking out the picture, they burst into laughter.

On the picture, there was Lee Sang-soon with a pretty face, and Lee Hyori with beard.

Following the first funny picture, they faced the second hilarious one.

Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon
Lee Hyori was even having a difficult time breathing from laughing so hard.

Then, all of a sudden, she became serious and said, "Would our daughter look like this if we have one?"

Her joking, yet serious statement made the viewers laugh as well.

Lee Hyori repeatedly noted on many variety shows in the past that although she loves her husband very much, she does not want a daughter who looks like him.

Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon
The couple tied the knot in 2013 after dating for about two years.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC 'Hyori's Home Stay 2', 'hyori79lee' Naver Blog)

(SBS Star)    
