SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CHUNGHA's Amazing Encounter with Seniors!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] CHUNGHA's Amazing Encounter with Seniors!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.14 15:08 조회 재생수16
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CHUNGHAs Amazing Encounter with Seniors!
An uprising female solo artist CHUNGHA from the girl group unit I.O.I reflected her thoughts toward the seniors in the same field.

On February 12, CHUNGHA was on V LIVE's 'BLOSSOM QUEENS' to casually interact with her fans throughout the online broadcast.CHUNGHACHUNGHA broached the conversation by saying, "I am a person full of luck and fortune."

She added, "I just finished my activities as an artist with the title track 'Roller Coaster', and during that time, I could see so many female artists that I really like."

She continued, "I gave my album to the seniors. I really wanted to meet BoA and give her my album. Fortunately, I could actually see her."CHUNGHACHUNGHA also mentioned, "I am also a big fan of Red Velvet, and I could give them my album as well. I am really glad."

On top of anything else, she highlighted her encounter with the renowned K-pop artist and lovely actress Suzy.CHUNGHAShe said, "I could give my album to Suzy. At that time, my heart was beating so fast because Suzy was so pretty."

From the episode, CHUNGHA also openly talked about herself.

When she was asked to emphasize her own charm different from the ones of seniors, CHUNGHA was very humble.CHUNGHAShe noted, "I think people like me when I work hard. For example, I distinguish dances for the stage and my personal training."

CHUNGHA's endless efforts to create her own color accentuate her passion towards her work, and her bold steps to incessantly interact with her fans once again indicate her affection towards her loving fans.

Meanwhile, CHUNGHA just finished her activities as an artist with the title track 'Roller Coaster' from her album 'Offset', released on January 17.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: CHUNGHA Returns with 'Roller Coaster' and Introduces Her Album on 'Inkigayo'

Her sparkling costume and makeup that perfectly fit to the song vividly drew the unstable emotions of love, and successfully grabbed attention from the public.

(Credit= 'BoA''Suzy' Official Website, 'chungha_official' Instagram, V LIVE 'BLOSSOM QUEENS')

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호