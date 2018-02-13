[SBS Star] Ham So-won Breaks the 18-year Age Gap and Gets Married

Korean model/actress Ham So-won has recently got married to Chinese social media star Jin Hua, who has over 200,000 followers on a Chinese social media platform.Last October, the two admitted that they are in a relationship after the release of a media report reporting that they are dating.The couple started getting attention as Jin Hua is 18 years younger than Ham So-won.Ham So-won began her promotion in China after the success of a Korean movie 'Sex is Zero' in China back in 2005.After that, she promoted herself as a singer in Taiwan and China, and she even appeared as a judge on a Chinese audition TV show.From 2015, Ham So-won moved to Shenzhen, China, where she met her husband Jin Hua.When Jin Hua first asked her out, she hesitated due to the age difference, but she later accepted to go on a date with him.Ham So-won and Jin Hua officially got married recently both in Korea and China, breaking the 18-year age gap between them.On February 23, the couple is planning to hold a wedding ceremony in China.During the interview with one media outlet after the report of her marriage, Ham So-won said, "It's been a long and difficult journey for us. Please support us."(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)