[SBS Star] Ham So-won Breaks the 18-year Age Gap and Gets Married
작성 2018.02.13
Korean model/actress Ham So-won has recently got married to Chinese social media star Jin Hua, who has over 200,000 followers on a Chinese social media platform.

Last October, the two admitted that they are in a relationship after the release of a media report reporting that they are dating. 

The couple started getting attention as Jin Hua is 18 years younger than Ham So-won.

Ham So-won and Jin Hua
Ham So-won began her promotion in China after the success of a Korean movie 'Sex is Zero' in China back in 2005.

After that, she promoted herself as a singer in Taiwan and China, and she even appeared as a judge on a Chinese audition TV show.

From 2015, Ham So-won moved to Shenzhen, China, where she met her husband Jin Hua.

Ham So-won and Jin Hua
When Jin Hua first asked her out, she hesitated due to the age difference, but she later accepted to go on a date with him.

Ham So-won and Jin Hua officially got married recently both in Korea and China, breaking the 18-year age gap between them.

On February 23, the couple is planning to hold a wedding ceremony in China.

Ham So-won and Jin Hua
During the interview with one media outlet after the report of her marriage, Ham So-won said, "It's been a long and difficult journey for us. Please support us."

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
