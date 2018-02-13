SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Tiffany Taking Pictorials in New York!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Tiffany Taking Pictorials in New York!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.13 09:58 조회 재생수7
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Tiffany Taking Pictorials in New York!
The new photos of Tiffany from Girls' Generation have been released online.TiffanyOn February 12, the official social media account of the fashion magazine Instyle Korea released photos of Tiffany taking pictorials in New York for the upcoming edition released on March.TiffanyThe hashtags said, "Even if it's rainy and freezing, Tiffany did not stop smiling. She tried her best for the shooting."

The post continued, "The pictorial is for the March magazine. Please look for the upcoming photos and the stories of the attractive girl Tiffany in New York!"TiffanyFrom the released photos, Tiffany has long hair with smokey makeup, and takes charismatic postures.

Since it has been a while after Tiffany officially left her agency, SM Entertainment, her fans are excited to see her back from the released photos by the magazine.

Meanwhile, Tiffany is staying in Los Angeles and going to school as an ordinary student. She has not announced her official comeback as an artist.

(Credit= 'instylekorea' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호