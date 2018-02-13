SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum and Yoona's Encounter Before Meeting as Part-timers
The past encounter of the new part-timers, actress/singer Yoona and actor Park Bo Gum on JTBC's variety show 'Hyori's Home Stay 2' is under the spotlight.

On February 11, Park Bo Gum appeared in the show's teaser clip for the first time, raising anticipation of the viewers.

In the teaser, Park Bo Gum arrives at Lee Hyori's place wearing a white puffer coat that matches the snowy weather.

Yoona and Park Bo Gum
Before he arrives, Yoona does not believe that Park Bo Gum is joining her at Lee Hyori's place, but she smiles brightly as soon as she sees him.

Yoona and Park Bo Gum
After this preview was released, fans started digging into old video clips and photos to find any encounters of the two in the past.

They were able to find the two celebrities coincidently sitting next to each other at '2016 Asia Artist Awards (AAA)' in the audience.

Yoona and Park Bo Gum
At that time, you could even hear the audience being fascinated by Yoona and Park Bo Gum's charming appearance whenever the two were shot together in the camera.

Furthermore, they were both awarded 'AAA Asian Star Award' and were brought to the stage at the same time.

Yoona and Park Bo GumYoona and Park Bo Gum
'Hyori's Home Stay 2' airs every Sunday at 9PM KST, and Park Bo Gum is scheduled to appear from the third episode which will air on February 18.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, JTBC 'Hyori's Home Stay 2') 

(SBS Star)   
