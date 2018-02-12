[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun Spotted at a Cafe After Giving Birth!

Actress Jun Ji Hyun (Gianna Jun) has been spotted by her fans in a cafe.On February 11, Chinese entertainment news company Sina.com released photos of Jun Ji Hyun enjoying her time outside taken by her fans.It has been more than two weeks since she gave birth to her second child on January 26.Inside the photos, speculated to be taken on February 10, Jun Ji Hyun is at the bakery corner of a cafe.Without any makeup, Jun Ji Hyun is covering herself with green blanket, and looking at a guy who seems to be her husband.Although it has not been a long time since she gave birth to her second son, she exposes her natural beauty as an actress.Jun Ji Hyun married to the same age financer named Choi Joon-hyuk, who is also known as the grandson of acclaimed Hanbok (Korean traditional clothes) designer Lee Young-hee.They saw their first child in 2015, and Jun Ji Hyun gave birth to her second son on January 26 this year.Although Jun Ji Hyun took a long break as an actress after the SBS drama 'Legend of the Blue Sea' and the film 'Assassination' in 2016, she has been constantly taken commercials in various fields such as cosmetics and food businesses.Many of her fans look forward to seeing her comeback as an actress soon since she is one of the most influential and renowned actresses in Korea with mega-hit projects.(Credit= 'Sina.com' 'CultureDepot' Official Website)(SBS Star)