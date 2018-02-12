[SBS Star] YG Shares Details about WINNER's Comeback

YG Entertainment's CEO/Head Producer Yang Hyun Suk has revealed details about WINNER's upcoming comeback.On February 12, Yang Hyun Suk posted a photo of WINNER members' mics and gave the group's comeback information through hashtags.According to the producer, WINNER will be shooting its comeback music video soon, and the music video will mark the highest production costs.Yang Hyun Suk also revealed that the new songs produced by WINNER members will be included in the new album, and it will be trying out a different genre of music.Meanwhile, WINNER kicked off its 2018 Japan concert tour 'WINNER JAPAN TOUR 2018 ~ We'll always be young ~' on February 10, holding 11 concerts in 7 cities of Japan.WINNER is expected to make its domestic comeback in the first half of this year.Stay tuned for more updates!(Credit= 'YG Entertainment' Official Website, 'fromyg' Instagram)(SBS Star)