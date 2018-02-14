SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Enjoys Its Short Break After Intense Schedule!
[SBS Star] BTS Enjoys Its Short Break After Intense Schedule!

작성 2018.02.14 15:06
The worldwide K-pop boy band BTS released a video and photos of members enjoying their short break.

On February 11, the official social media account of BTS released a short video and photos of JIN and SUGA.

Since BTS is currently taking a break from its promotions, two of the members seemed very calm and relaxed.BTSJIN especially grabbed attention from the public as he played the golf with natural posture and powerful swing.

His neat shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and natural hair reminded the public of an ideal image of seniors at school.

An hour after the video was released, SUGA uploaded photos of himself on the same account with the comments exaggerating his laughing sound.BTSIn the photos, SUGA is wearing a mask under his clean and transparent skin, and his staring at the camera fascinates the fans.

On this day, another member of BTS, RM, also uploaded a post expressing his affection towards another member of the team, J-HOPE.BTSWith the year's symbol golden dog, RM said, "Hoseok, are you looking at it? (hoseok-ah bo-go it-nya?)".

Since J-HOPE and RM are the ones born in 1994 with the symbol of the year, they seem to passionately welcome the year with the uploaded photo.BTSMeanwhile, BTS spread its name on the worldwide stage of 'American Music Awards' and 'Billboard Music Awards' held in America last year.

Their album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her' and the song 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' still stay in the Billboard chart with astonishing records.

(Credit= 'BTS' Official Website, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
