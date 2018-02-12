[SBS Star] BoA to Release Her First Mini Album on February 20

K-pop artist BoA is planning on returning soon with 'ONE SHOT, TWO SHOT' following 'NEGA DOLA'.On February 20, all seven tracks from BoA's first mini album 'ONE SHOT, TWO SHOT' will be available via Melon, Genie, Naver Music, and other domestic music streaming sites from 6PM KST.Although the singer has released a single 'NEGA DOLA' only about two weeks ago on January 31, she is eager to show more of her musical talents through different music and performance.'NEGA DOLA' is a hip-hop-influenced dance song, and BoA successfully showed off her powerful girl crush charms through her performance on stage.This time, she will be showing off different charms with a deep house-based dance song 'ONE SHOT, TWO SHOT'.BoA currently appears on her first-ever reality show, 'Keyword#BoA' with SHINee's KEY, which features the production process of BoA's new album as well as her personal life.The show first aired on January 22, and it is continuing its episodes on V LIVE and NAVER TV every Monday to Friday at 11AM KST.This week's episodes will cover the stories behind BoA recording her new album, practicing dance moves, and shooting for the album cover.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'boa.smtown' Facebook)(SBS Star)