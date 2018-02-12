SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BoA to Release Her First Mini Album on February 20
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BoA to Release Her First Mini Album on February 20

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.12 14:35 조회 재생수17
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BoA to Release Her First Mini Album on February 20
K-pop artist BoA is planning on returning soon with 'ONE SHOT, TWO SHOT' following 'NEGA DOLA'.

On February 20, all seven tracks from BoA's first mini album 'ONE SHOT, TWO SHOT' will be available via Melon, Genie, Naver Music, and other domestic music streaming sites from 6PM KST.

Although the singer has released a single 'NEGA DOLA' only about two weeks ago on January 31, she is eager to show more of her musical talents through different music and performance.

BoA
'NEGA DOLA' is a hip-hop-influenced dance song, and BoA successfully showed off her powerful girl crush charms through her performance on stage.

This time, she will be showing off different charms with a deep house-based dance song 'ONE SHOT, TWO SHOT'.

BoA
BoA currently appears on her first-ever reality show, 'Keyword#BoA' with SHINee's KEY, which features the production process of BoA's new album as well as her personal life.

The show first aired on January 22, and it is continuing its episodes on V LIVE and NAVER TV every Monday to Friday at 11AM KST.

This week's episodes will cover the stories behind BoA recording her new album, practicing dance moves, and shooting for the album cover.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'boa.smtown' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호