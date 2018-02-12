SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yook Sungjae's Best 1 Minute in 'Master in the House'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yook Sungjae's Best 1 Minute in 'Master in the House'!

작성 2018.02.12
Although the week was full of joy and excitement from the Olympic Winter Games, 'Master in the House' did not miss its chance to expose the fascinating charms of the members in the show.Yook SungjaeOn February 11, the show aired an episode in which the renowned actor Choi Bool-am joined the program and took members to the place of renowned artists from the 1950s and 1960s.

At the place, Choi Bool-am was reminded of his old days and deliberately explained his accounts of beloved poet with the era's romance.Yook SungjaeYook Sungjae, who was impressed with Choi Bool-am's reading of the poem 'As Time Goes By' by the poet Park In-hwan, soon began to sing the lyrics of the poem along his own melody at the pub.

As Yook Sungjae began to sing the poem, Choi Bool-am responded, "If I were you, I would not expect others look at me singing."

Choi Bool-am added, "Just lie down on the table and sing as if you were drunk. Get your eyes teary too."Yook SungjaeAlthough Yook Sungjae was frustrated with Choi Bool-am's abrupt advice and creation of the setting, he soon followed the advice and began to sing the poem in despair.
 

With his serious attitude, the sorrow of the song was accentuated.

Choi Bool-am praised Yook Sungjae by saying, "What a nice job.", and the scene seemed more touching.Yook SungjaeYook Sungjae's singing of the poem 'As Time Goes By' marked the highest watching rate of the show and garnered attention from the public.

After singing the poem, Yook Sungjae's eyes were teary as if he were into the lyrics on top of anything else.

Yook Sungjae commented, "I would love to meet you again master, after 10 years or 20 years. I would love to show you singing the song when I get older."Yook SungjaeFrom the episode, Choi Bool-am joined as the master and met his old friend.

The members of the show―Lee Sang Yun, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se-hyung, and Yook Sungjae, could see Choi Bool-am's different aspect as a person.

On this episode, the members also promised 'loyalty' towards each other inspired by Choi Bool-am's encounter with his old friend.Yook SungjaeThe four members were determined to make promises in the snowy mountain, and drew themselves in 25 years later, and pledged to be friends no matter how much they struggle.

'Master in the House' is aired at 6:25PM KST on every Sunday.

(Credit= SBS funE, SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)     
