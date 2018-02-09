SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: VAV under the Spotlight on 'The Show'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: VAV under the Spotlight on 'The Show'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.09 17:56 조회 재생수7
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: VAV under the Spotlight on The Show!
K-pop boy group VAV made a comeback with two title tracks in its third mini album 'SPOTLIGHT' released on January 29.

On February 6 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', VAV had its comeback stage made of performance of two title tracks 'Spotlight' and 'Gorgeous'.

It is not common in the K-pop world to have two completely different title tracks, but VAV is handling it strikingly well.

VAV
The main title track is 'Spotlight', and its sophisticated melody consisting of detailed baseline and synth emphasize the modern elegance.

Its second title track 'Gorgeous' was produced based on Prince and Michael Jackson's music in the '80s.

There are seven members in VAV, and the group debuted in 2015 with the song 'Under The Moonlight'.

Watch VAV performing to 'Spotlight'!
 

Also, check out 'Gorgeous'!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호