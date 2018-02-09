[SBS Star] VIDEO: VAV under the Spotlight on 'The Show'!

K-pop boy group VAV made a comeback with two title tracks in its third mini album 'SPOTLIGHT' released on January 29.On February 6 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', VAV had its comeback stage made of performance of two title tracks 'Spotlight' and 'Gorgeous'.It is not common in the K-pop world to have two completely different title tracks, but VAV is handling it strikingly well.The main title track is 'Spotlight', and its sophisticated melody consisting of detailed baseline and synth emphasize the modern elegance.Its second title track 'Gorgeous' was produced based on Prince and Michael Jackson's music in the '80s.There are seven members in VAV, and the group debuted in 2015 with the song 'Under The Moonlight'.Watch VAV performing to 'Spotlight'!Also, check out 'Gorgeous'!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)